* Hyundai-Kia sets global goal at 8.2 mln vehicles, up 2.5
pct
* Sales rise 5.8 pct to 8 mln vehicles in 2014
* Stretched capacity, slow recovery curb growth
SEOUL, Jan 2 Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to lift global vehicle
sales by 2.5 percent in 2015, as capacity constraints and a weak
market recovery set up the South Korean pair for their slowest
expansion in 12 years.
Hyundai-Kia, together the global No.5 automaker, have seen
their sales growth slow since their record expansion in 2010 as
factories reach full strength and competition rose at home and
in key markets like the United States.
Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it would build two factories
in China, its first new manufacturing plants since 2012, but
that they would not go into production until later 2016.
For 2015, the pair aims to sell 8.2 million vehicles - 5.05
million for Hyundai alone - versus the 8.27 million average
forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.
The duo offered conservative sales targets and beat them in
recent years. In 2014, sales rose 5.8 percent to 8 million
vehicles, versus its earlier target of 7.86 million due mainly
to strength in China and other emerging markets.
"I expect to comfortably achieve our sales target this
year," Chung Mong-koo, chairman of the family-run conglomerate,
said in a New Year speech to employees on Friday.
The global vehicle market is likely to grow 3.9 percent this
year, versus 3.5 percent expansion in 2014, as recovery in
emerging markets outside of Russia offsets sluggishness in the
United States and Europe, said a Hyundai think tank.
"There is still uncertainty about what's going to happen to
Russia," Hyundai-Kia Executive Vice President Park Hong-jae, who
heads the Korea Automotive Research Institute, told reporters
last week.
Shares of Hyundai Motor fell 29 percent in 2014, a year of
sluggish earnings and investor outrage over a $10 billion
property purchase in Seoul. Kia shares fell 7 percent versus a 5
percent decline in the broader market.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sandra Maler)