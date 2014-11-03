WASHINGTON/DETROIT Nov 3 Hyundai Motor Co
and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp will
pay a $100 million penalty for selling cars with lower fuel
economy than the companies had claimed in what U.S. authorities
said on Monday was the largest such accord to date.
The settlement, with the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air
Resources Board, resolves an investigation of the carmakers'
2012 overstatement of fuel economy ratings.
Under the civil accord, which involved the sale of 1.2
million cars and SUVs, the companies will also spend around $50
million to prevent future violations, and forfeit emissions
credits estimated to be worth over $200 million, U.S.
authorities said. The credits represent the difference between
the original and restated data.
"Businesses that play by the rules shouldn't have to compete
with those breaking the law," EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy
said in announcing the settlement.
In November 2012, Hyundai and Kia conceded they overstated
fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon on vehicles after the
EPA found errors for 13 Hyundai and Kia models from the 2011 to
2013 model years.
Hyundai and Kia both gained bigger shares of the U.S.
new-vehicle market in the past decade, particularly during the
economic downturn of 2008 to 2010 when consumers saw bargains in
their lineups of fuel-efficient and relatively low-priced
vehicles.
"We are pleased to put this behind us," Hyundai U.S. chief
David Zuchowski said in a statement. The company added that it
believes its process for testing vehicle fuel economy meets U.S.
guidelines, and the overstatement was a result of a data
processing error.
Last December, both South Korean automakers agreed to pay a
total of $395 million to settle lawsuits filed by owners of cars
affected by the overstatements of fuel economy ratings.
Hyundai's share of that was $210 million.
A Hyundai spokesman did not comment on whether any employees
were disciplined or fired due to the issue. Hyundai's U.S. chief
at the time, John Krafcik, stepped down after his contract
expired at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Ben Klayman in
Detroit, editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)