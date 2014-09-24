SEOUL, Sept 24 A $10 billion bid by Hyundai
Motor Co and two affiliates for a plot of land in
Seoul could delay resolution of perennially contentious wage
talks, with auto workers angered by news of the deal striking
for a second day on Wednesday.
The Hyundai-led group - which includes sister firms Kia
Motors Corp and Hyundai Mobis Co - last
week made a record $10 billion bid for land to house a
headquarters, hotel and theme park complex, more than triple the
property's appraised amount.
Shares in the three companies have since lost more than 10
percent.
This week's strike also comes as Hyundai and Kia are
planning to build new factories in China and Mexico, closer to
export markets and where wages are lower than in South
Korea.
"Before the land bid, I expected Hyundai to reach a wage
deal this week. But the land bid complicates wage talks," said
Park Tae-ju, a professor at the Employment & Labor Training
Institute, who previously advised the car company on its
two-shift system.
"I expect the talks to drag on longer than expected," Park
said.
Hyundai's 47,000 union workers in South Korea were on strike
a second day on Wednesday over the land deal, while Kia's union
also staged a partial strike.
Workers "are angered by the astronomical amount of money"
to be spent on the land in the high-end Gangnam district of
Seoul, Kia's union said.
"Chairman Chung Mong-koo should not be betting the future on
land, but investing in people," Hyundai's union said in a
newsletter.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with its
affiliate Kia, has been hit by strikes in all but four years of
the union's 27-year history, although they usually make up
losses with extra work later that year.
Recurring labour disputes, high wages at home and strong
currency are expected to put further pressure on the automaker
to accelerate overseas production. Hyundai made 62 percent of
its cars last year overseas, up from 20 percent in 2004.
Since annual wage talks began in early June, Hyundai Motor
and union negotiators have wrangled over a new wage calculation,
which the company says would sharply increase labour costs.
Hyundai's domestic employees, excluding executives, earn an
average 94 million won ($90,419) per year.
The country's supreme court ruled last year that regular
bonuses should be counted as base wages used to calculate
overtime allowances and other benefits, putting pressure on
businesses to change their wage schemes to reflect the decision.
"With the currency, land issue and then strike, investors
now appear to be exhausted," said Hong Jin-ho, an auto analyst
at IBK Investment & Securities.
