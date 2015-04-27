SEOUL, April 27 Hyundai Motor on
Monday said it will establish a committee to represent
shareholder interests when the board makes key decisions such as
acquisitions, heeding calls from investors angered over a $10
billion land purchase last year.
Hyundai Motor and two of its affiliates in September bid
three times the appraised price for a property in Seoul's
expensive Gangnam district to house a group headquarters,
rekindling investor worries about opaque decision-making at
South Korea's family-run conglomerates.
The decision sent shares of Hyundai Motor plunging and
compelled the automaker to announce share buybacks and dividend
hikes.
Speaking at an annual shareholders' meeting last month,
Chief Executive Kim Choong-ho said the company was considering
proposals from investors to protect minority shareholders and
enhance shareholder value.
Hyundai Motor's "transparency management committee" will
consist of four outside directors, one of whom, Seoul National
University professor Yi You-jae, will be in charge of defending
shareholder rights and communicating with investors.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)