SEOUL Aug 18 Hyundai Motor Co and
sister firm Kia Motors Corp replaced three China
executives, the South Korean carmaker said on Tuesday, after
sales skidded in the country, the group's largest market.
Hyundai and Kia, which together are the world's
fifth-largest automaker by sales, saw their July China sales
fall by 32 and 33 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.
Hyundai shipments in China, the world's largest auto market,
fell 14 percent in the second quarter, weighing on its
second-quarter earnings.
The group said Lee Byung-ho was made head of Hyundai's main
joint venture in China, while Kim Gyun was put in charge of
Kia's China joint venture. Tan Tao-Hung was named head of China
business strategy for both automakers, and will be based in
Seoul, the group said. Their predecessors were reassigned to
advisory roles, the group said.
Earlier this month, Hyundai cut the price of two
sport-utility vehicle (SUV) models in China by as much as 11.8
percent, while Kia slashed the price of two SUVs by up to 30
percent.
