* Automaker targets 2016 sales of 8.13 mln vehicles, up 1.5
pct
* Sales flat at 8.01 mln vehicles in 2015 - group chief
SEOUL Jan 4 Hyundai Motor and
affiliate Kia Motors forecast their global sales
would rise 1.5 percent to 8.13 million vehicles in 2016, after
missing their annual target for the first time since the global
financial crisis in 2015.
Hyundai and Kia on Monday posted flat 2015 sales of 8.01
million vehicles compared with a target of 8.2 million vehicles,
Chung Mong-koo, chief of the family-run conglomerate, said in a
speech to employees.
The South Korean automakers, together the world's
fifth-largest automaker by sales, are expected to see sales
bounce back thanks to tax cuts on small cars, but demand in
other emerging markets will remain depressed, analysts said.
They are also bracing for a weaker recovery in such markets as
South Korea, the United States and Europe.
The duo has been struggling in recent years, with Japanese
and U.S. rivals making a comeback in the United States, while
demand is slowing in China and other emerging markets.
Plummeting currencies in Russia and Brazil have eroded
repatriated earnings for South Korean automakers just as
Japanese rivals have benefited from a weaker yen.
Hyundai Motor is targeting 2016 global sales of 5.01 million
vehicles, while Kia Motors sets its 2016 sales goal at 3.12
million vehicles. They did not immediately announce their 2015
sales results.
Shares in Hyundai Motor slumped 12 percent last year,
extending losses of 29 percent in 2014.
Hyundai Motor was the second-worst performing stock after
Volkswagen AG among major global automakers last
year. Kia Motors shares gained 1 percent last year, lagging the
wider market's 2 percent gain.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)