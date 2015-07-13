SEOUL, July 14 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp said they remain committed for now to their initial 2015 business plan, after a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday said the two carmakers had internally cut their combined sales target for the year by 10 percent.

Hyundai and sister firm Kia, which together rank fifth by global auto sales, said in January they aimed to boost global sales by 2.5 percent this year to a combined 8.2 million vehicles.

