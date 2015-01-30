SEOUL Jan 30 Standard & Poor's upgraded its
credit rating for Hyundai Motor Co and sister
company Kia Motors Corp on Friday by one notch to
A-, citing the companies' significant cash pile as a long-term
buffer in the cyclical auto industry.
Hyundai Motor came in for intense shareholder criticism last
year for spending $10 billion, jointly with Kia and another
affiliate, to buy a trophy property in Seoul to build a new
headquarters complex.
Both carmakers recently posted falling fourth quarter
profits.
In making its upgrade, S&P cited the carmakers' cash and
equivalents of 22.5 trillion won ($20.6 billion) as of last
June, excluding finance subsidiaries, and cash flow of 8.3
trillion won from operations.
"We expect that both companies' stable global market
positions and good profitability will likely allow them to post
significant free operating cash flows," S&P said.
It expects the duo's global market share to cross 9 percent
over the next two years from 8.5 to 9 percent in 2011-2014,
adding that recently announced capacity additions in China and
Mexico should help the companies to maintain their market
positions in the United States and China.
Hyundai said in a statement the higher rating should cut
borrowing costs for its affiliate financial companies and
overseas financial businesses, allowing it to be more
competitive in auto financing products that could boost sales.
Hyundai and Kia's A- rating is line with competitors Daimler
AG and Nissan Motor Co, but lags Toyota
Motor Corp's AA- rating.
S&P last upgraded Hyundai Motor in March 2012, from BBB to
BBB+.
($1 = 1,092.3800 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)