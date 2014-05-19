SEOUL May 19 Hyundai Motor Co is recalling more than 120,000 Tucson crossover utility vehicles in South Korea because the airbag assembly may come loose from its mounting on the steering wheel.

The move comes after the South Korean automaker said over the weekend that it would recall nearly 140,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. market because of the same issue.

South Korea's transport ministry said the domestic recall affects 122,561 Tucsons produced from 2011 to 2013. Hyundai did not disclose how much the recalls will cost the carmaker.

Hyundai said that during assembly, it is possible the two bolts attaching the driver's airbag module to the steering wheel may not have been properly tightened, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It said the airbag module might become detached from the steering wheel, which could result in injury in the event of a crash. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the defect, the automaker said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)