BRIEF-Saia says Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Pennsylvania & New Jersey are operational
* Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey are operational
SEOUL, July 9 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co is recalling about 140,000 Sonata mid-sized sedans in the United States and Canada due to potential defects in the front passenger seat belt buckle, the company said on Thursday.
Hyundai said it is recalling certain 2015 Sonata sedans produced between April 25 and December 4 last year because the buckle may jam and fail to be fastened if the metal tongue is not fixed properly. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei