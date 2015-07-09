SEOUL, July 9 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co is recalling about 140,000 Sonata mid-sized sedans in the United States and Canada due to potential defects in the front passenger seat belt buckle, the company said on Thursday.

Hyundai said it is recalling certain 2015 Sonata sedans produced between April 25 and December 4 last year because the buckle may jam and fail to be fastened if the metal tongue is not fixed properly. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)