* Q3 net down 29 pct at 1.5 trln won vs consensus of 1.79
trln won
* Stronger won weighs on earnings
* Hyundai considers sharply raising dividend, weighs interim
div
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 23 Hyundai Motor is
considering paying its first ever interim dividend next year,
its president said on Thursday, in an apparent bid to appease
investors angered by its involvement in a $10 billion purchase
of a trophy property in Seoul.
The possibility of a larger payout, which President Lee
Won-hee revealed as the company reported its third-quarter
earnings, helped Hyundai Motor shares to post their biggest
daily percentage gain in two-and-half years.
The company, which along with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp
is the world's fifth largest automaker, had earlier
posted a 29 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit,
slightly below analysts' estimates.
"To respond to the government's policy and to have a
shareholder friendly policy, we are considering expanding
dividends significantly and paying out an interim dividend from
next year," said Lee, who is also chief financial officer.
Dividend payouts in South Korea are among the lowest
globally, and the government is considering taxes to change
that.
Shareholders have punished Hyundai Motor since it and two
sister companies bid $10 billion last month for a plot of land
in Seoul's high-end Gangnam district to house a headquarters,
theme park and shopping mall.
The cost of the deal, more than triple the appraised value
of the property, and sparked worries about the family-run
Hyundai Group's governance. The group's plans to fund it with
cash also dented investors' hopes for higher dividends from its
listed units.
"Today's announcement helped ease shareholder disappointment
after the property deal," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at
LS Asset Management, which holds Hyundai Motor shares.
"There is room for Hyundai to achieve further growth
although rising competition, a weaker yen and slowdown in China,
Hyundai's biggest market, remain major risks," he said.
Before the dividend announcement, Hyundai Motor's stock was
down than 30 percent lower so far this year, making it the worst
performer among its global peers.
Its shares ended up 5.9 percent on Thursday, a day after
hitting their lowest levels in four years, partly due to
investors concerns that its third-quarter profit may miss
forecasts. It was the stock's biggest percentage gain since
April 2012.
Hyundai is not alone in dangling the prospect of bigger
payouts to ease shareholder pressure. In January, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, under pressure to appease
investors who have berated it for hoarding the spoils of rapid
growth, pledged to hand out even more profit after almost
doubling its full-year dividend to a record $2 billion.
The company, however, in July kept its interim dividend
unchanged from last year.
EARNINGS SEEN IMPROVING IN Q4
Hyundai has struggled with increasing competition at home
and abroad, as well as a stronger local currency which has
reduced the value of its repatriated overseas earnings.
Its revamped Sonata sedan, which the company had hoped would
revive sluggish sales in the key U.S. and domestic markets, has
been criticised as bland, especially compared to its
predecessor.
Lee acknowledged the new Sonata had "not kicked off to a
strong start" but said Hyundai expected to boost sales through
word-of-mouth.
He also said the company plans to launch new models with
improved fuel efficiency with next-generation engines and
transmission.
Lee forecast fourth-quarter earnings would improve sharply,
largely due to the won easing against the U.S. dollar and better
sales performance of newer models. The South Korean won rose to
its highest levels against the dollar since the 2008 global
financial crisis in the third quarter, the company said.
($1 = 1,055.4200 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Vincent Lee
and Sohee Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)