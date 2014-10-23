SEOUL Oct 23 Hyundai Motor Co
posted a 29 percent year-on-year fall in its quarterly net
profit, missing analysts' estimates, hit by a strong local
currency and slowing sales growth in its key U.S. and South
Korean markets.
Hyundai Motor, which along with its affiliate Kia Motors
is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday
reported a 1.52 trillion Korean won ($1.44 billion) net profit
for the July to September quarter, slightly lower than a
consensus forecast of 1.79 trillion won, according to a Reuters'
poll of 12 analysts.
Its third-quarter sales rose 2 percent to 21.28 trillion won
year-on-year.
Hyundai's stock has lost 32 percent so far this year, making
the company the worst performer among major global automakers.
Many investors sold off their holdings after a Hyundai-led
consortium last month bid $10 billion for a plot of land in
Seoul, more than triple the appraised price.
($1 = 1,055.2900 Korean won)
