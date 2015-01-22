SEOUL Jan 22 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
on Thursday said net profit reached 1.66 trillion
won ($1.53 billion) in October-December, missing analyst
estimates, in part because a decline in the rouble pulled down
income earned in Russia.
The result compared with 2.06 trillion won a year earlier,
and the 1.98 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue totalled 23.57 trillion won from 21.94 trillion won
a year prior, said the automaker - the world's fifth-biggest
when paired with affiliate Kia Motors Corp.
Shares of Hyundai fell 29 percent last year when involvement
in a $10 billion property purchase triggered a sharp selloff and
promises of higher dividends.
($1 = 1,085.8000 won)
