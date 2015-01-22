SEOUL Jan 22 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday said net profit reached 1.66 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in October-December, missing analyst estimates, in part because a decline in the rouble pulled down income earned in Russia.

The result compared with 2.06 trillion won a year earlier, and the 1.98 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue totalled 23.57 trillion won from 21.94 trillion won a year prior, said the automaker - the world's fifth-biggest when paired with affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

Shares of Hyundai fell 29 percent last year when involvement in a $10 billion property purchase triggered a sharp selloff and promises of higher dividends. ($1 = 1,085.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)