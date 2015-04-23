SEOUL, April 23 Hyundai Motor on
Thursday posted a 1 percent drop in quarterly net profit after
South Korea's biggest automaker boosted sales incentives in the
U.S. market and weaker overseas currencies put a drag on
offshore revenue.
Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors
ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit
was 1.91 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in January to March,
beating analyst estimates.
The result was below the 1.93 trillion won net profit record
in the same period a year earlier, but ahead of the 1.7 trillion
won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1,082.1000 won)
