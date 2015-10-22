SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
said on Thursday its net profit fell 23 percent in
the third quarter from a year earlier, hit by a sharp slowdown
in China sales and aggressive global incentives which outweighed
gains in the won against the dollar.
Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors
ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit
was 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in July to September, down
from 1.5 trillion won a year earlier.
That missed an average estimate of 1.5 trillion won from 12
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hyundai has struggled to boost lacklustre sales in China and
the United States, its two largest markets.
($1 = 1,137.0000 won)
(Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)