FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Hyundai Motor Q2 profit down 51 pct y/y, China, U.S. sales sag
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
World
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2017 / 5:08 AM / in a day

Hyundai Motor Q2 profit down 51 pct y/y, China, U.S. sales sag

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor posted a 51 percent drop in net profit for the April-to-June period, missing analysts' estimates, as political headwinds hit sales in China and U.S. sales decelerated.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 817 billion won ($729.14 million), versus 1.66 trillion won a year ago and analysts' consensus forecast of 1.35 trillion won.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.34 trillion won and sales of 24.3 trillion won for the quarter. ($1 = 1,120.5000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.