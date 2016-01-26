SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit
slipped 2 percent, as it boosted discounts to revive U.S. sales
and car demand stagnated in emerging markets.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors Corp, said October-December net
profit dropped to 1.63 trillion won ($1.36 billion) from 1.66
trillion won a year earlier. That was in line with the 1.6
trillion won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit dropped 19 percent to 1.52 trillion won,
Hyundai said, while revenue rose 5 percent to 24.76 trillion
won.
($1 = 1,202.0000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)