SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's Hyundai Motor expects its operating profit margin to improve from the second quarter, driven by planned U.S. launches of revamped versions of its Genesis and Sonata sedans, the auto maker's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor missed analyst estimates by posting nearly flat net profit for the first quarter, as lacklustre U.S. performance offset increased sales in Korea and China.

Its operating margin stood at 9 percent in the January to March period.