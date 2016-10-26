SEOUL Oct 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co warned on Wednesday it may miss this year's annual sales target of 5.01 million vehicles as a slowdown in emerging markets offsets a solid performance in Europe and China.

"We expect it would be not easy to achieve our sales target planned for this year," said Executive Vice President Choi Byung-chul.

Choi was speaking during a briefing after Hyundai reported its quarterly net profit had slipped for the 11th consecutive quarter, missing estimates, after it was hit by a protracted strike and its poorest period of sales in four years.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)