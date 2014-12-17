By Hyunjoo Jin and Samuel Shen
| SEOUL/SHANGHAI
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Dec 17 Asian carmakers who bet
big on expanding in Russia face a test of their commitment to a
market they once hoped was set to surpass Germany's by size as
the rouble plunges and auto sales skid.
Manufacturers including Japan's Nissan Motor Co,
China's Great Wall Motor Co and South
Korea's Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors
affiliate have been stepping up investment in Russia in recent
years and are gaining market share there at the expense of
European and U.S. rivals.
But the rouble's sharp fall this week on tumbling oil
prices, which brought its losses against the dollar this year to
about 50 percent, leaves their near-term prospects there looking
decidedly bleak.
Late on Tuesday, China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, whose parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
owns Swedish brand Volvo, warned that its profit this year would
roughly be halved, partly as a result of foreign exchange losses
in Russia.
Geely, whose Russian sales have slumped 49 percent in the
first 11 months of 2014, said it was raising prices in the
country and had begun "to restructure its Russian operations
with an aim to reduce its financial risks".
Even before the rouble's recent slide, Russian car sales
were forecast to drop 15 percent this year and a further 4
percent next year, according to Hyundai and Kia's in-house think
tank, which expects overall Russian sales this year of 2.37
million, compared with 3.25 million in Germany.
SCALING UP
That slowdown comes just as some producers are scaling up.
In August, Great Wall Motor Co, China's biggest SUV maker,
broke ground on a 3.2 billion yuan ($517 million) car factory in
Russia, its first, which will have annual capacity of 150,000
cars.
The company said Tuesday that those plans remain intact
despite the market turmoil.
Last week, Japan's Nissan Motor Co began producing
its X-Trail model at its plant in St. Petersburg, where it is
doubling capacity to 100,000 vehicles per year in a bid to
increase the share of locally made cars it sells in Russia to 90
percent by 2016, from 70 percent now.
While they can take comfort from the fact the rouble's fall
gives comparative advantage to carmakers with higher levels of
localised production and content, a tottering Russian economy
hurts the entire industry.
France's Renault, which is the biggest player in
the market through its control of top local carmaker Autovaz
, benefits from having the highest share of
rouble-denominated costs for the cars it produces there, at 90
percent, followed by the Hyundai/Kia pairing, at 68 percent,
according to a Nomura report.
Japanese manufacturers generally import a bigger share of
their cars into Russia, the report said, although the weaker yen
has helped Nissan and Toyota Motor Corp post sales
gains this year in Russia.
Kia, which along with Hyundai holds a combined 15 percent of
the Russian car market, good for second place, has been
diverting some of the cars it usually imports to Russia from
plants in Slovakia and South Korea to other markets to avoid
selling them at a loss, a company official said.
"We are trying to minimise losses by redirecting vehicles to
other European countries," the Kia official said, declining to
be identified or give further details.
To offset the pain of a tumbling rouble, Kia also raised
prices on key models in both the second and third quarters,
according to a company official.
Kia declined to comment.
Hyundai invested $500 million to build a plant near St.
Petersburg in 2010 that it shares with Kia and is running at
full speed. It said Tuesday it has no plans to expand capacity
in the country for now.
Hyundai and Kia's Russia sales fell 2 percent and 4 percent,
respectively from January through November, compared with the
market's 12 percent decline.
"The more we sell in Russia, the more we lose money there,"
another Kia official told Reuters recently on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
($1 = 6.1922 Chinese yuan renminbi)
