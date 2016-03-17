UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SEOUL, March 17 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday that it has raised about 342.1 billion won ($290.65 million) from the sale of a 5 percent stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd.
Hyundai Motor said in a public filing that it has sold 4.87 million shares in KAI through the block deal, without elaborating on the reason for the sale. ($1 = 1,177.0000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.