SEOUL Oct 30 Hyundai Motor said it aims to sell 22,000 of its new Aslan large sedans in South Korea next year, hoping the domestic-focused model will help it fend off German rivals in its lucrative home market.

The premium model will compete with the Volkswagen Passat, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4.

This year, it aims to sell 6,000.

The model was developed mainly for South Korea, Hyundai's third biggest market after China and the United States, but the automaker is also considering exports, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)