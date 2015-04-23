SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
plans to start making the gasoline-electric hybrid
version of its new Sonata sedan in China starting late this
year, seeking to drive sales of environmentally friendly cars in
the world's biggest car market.
This would be its first hybrid car to be produced overseas,
a Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said on Thursday. Sonata hybrids
being sold in the United States and other markets are currently
made in South Korea.
Segment leader Toyota Motor Corp and local China
brands such as Geely are embracing conventional hybrid cars,
even though the technology does not receive as generous an
incentives from Beijing as all-electric cars and heavily
electrified plug-in hybrids.
Toyota, which already assembles the Prius and Camry hybrids
in China with component and system kits brought in from Japan,
last year announced a plan to start sales of Corolla and Levin
models equipped with China-produced major hybrid components in
2015. Honda Motor plans to start making hybrid cars in
China by 2016.
Last year, Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp
said they would triple their number of green
vehicles by 2020 as part of efforts to raise fuel economy by 25
percent by that year and address investor concerns about the
pair's lack of green credentials.
