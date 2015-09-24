SEOUL, Sept 24 Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, founding family member and heir apparent at the automaker, plans to buy 3.16 million shares in the company from Hyundai Heavy - a holding worth some 500 billion won ($420 million), a filing said.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in a separate filing it planned to sell 500 billion won worth of shares in the automaker.

($1 = 1,192.2300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)