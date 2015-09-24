UPDATE 1-German diesel car sales drop 19 pct, lose market share - KBA
* German drop echoes Italy, France declines, Spain rises (Adds KBA figures, analyst comment and background)
SEOUL, Sept 24 Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, founding family member and heir apparent at the automaker, plans to buy 3.16 million shares in the company from Hyundai Heavy - a holding worth some 500 billion won ($420 million), a filing said.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in a separate filing it planned to sell 500 billion won worth of shares in the automaker.
($1 = 1,192.2300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* German drop echoes Italy, France declines, Spain rises (Adds KBA figures, analyst comment and background)
May 3 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 4 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qEpioZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)