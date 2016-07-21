(Adds Hyundai comment in 5th paragraph, bullet points)
* Store planned for what will be S.Korea's biggest mall
* Tesla also in talks for store at Starfield Hanam, near
Seoul
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, July 21 Hyundai Motor said on
Thursday it plans to open its first dedicated store for its
Genesis luxury car line near Seoul later this year, as the South
Korean automaker looks to build a separate identity for the
brand
Hyundai Motor, best known as a value automaker, launched
Genesis as a standalone brand in November hoping to compete with
the likes of Germany's BMW and Audi AG in
the higher-margin premium segment.
The store will be located at what will be South Korea's
biggest shopping mall, Starfield Hanam, due to be opened later
this year by retailer Shinsegae Group near Seoul, the carmaker
said.
U.S.-based Tesla Inc was also in talks to open a
store at the mall, although a decision had not been made, an
official at Shinsegae said.
Regarding plans for further standalone Genesis outlets,
Hyundai said that "while many options are being considered
nothing has been decided at this moment".
South Korean newspaper Electronics Times said on Thursday
that Hyundai planned to open 10 dedicated Genesis stores in
South Korea by next year, including in Seoul's wealthy Gangnam
district and the southeastern city of Busan.
The Genesis line-up currently features two models, a range
that the company plans to expand to six by 2020 including an
SUV.
