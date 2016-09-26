SEOUL, Sept 26 Hyundai Motor's South
Korean labour union staged its first full nationwide strike in
12 years on Monday over wages, putting the automaker's earnings
and sales targets at risk.
The full-day walkout came after a series of partial,
sporadic stoppages since July at the automaker's factories
across South Korea, its biggest manufacturing base which
produces nearly 40 percent of its vehicles sold globally last
year.
Sporadic strikes since July had led to lost production of
101,400 vehicles worth 2.23 trillion won ($2.02 billion) as of
Friday, the biggest output loss for the automaker in terms of
the value of the vehicles.
"This year's strike is lasting longer than expected. The
third-quarter earnings should disappoint," Eim Eun-young, an
auto analyst at Samsung Securities, said, also citing weak
domestic demand.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with Kia
Motors, said in a statement on Monday it was
"obviously disappointed" with any stoppage in production and was
continuing to work with the union to resolve this dispute.
Workers have not put a timeline on the strike, saying it
depends on the outcome of wage negotiations.
Late last month, Hyundai Motor's unionised workers in South
Korea overwhelmingly voted down a tentative wage deal which was
less generous than last year's package.
Hyundai Motor has been hit by strikes in all but four of the
union's 29-year history, although it usually makes up for lost
output by the end of each year.
The company posted its tenth consecutive quarterly profit
fall in the April-to-June period, hit by an emerging market
downturn and its failure to tap into strong global demand for
sport utility vehicles.
Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said
Hyundai and Kia Motors were expected to see global sales slip
0.6 percent to about 7.96 million vehicles this year, below
their targets of 8.13 million vehicles..
Shares of Hyundai Motor were down 1.8 percent at 139,500 won
($126.43) as of 0111 GMT, about half of the record-high level
posted in May 2012.
($1 = 1,103.4000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)