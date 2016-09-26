* First full strike for the union since 2004
* Worst strikes ever in terms of lost output
* Prolonged strike jeopardises sales target - analysts
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Sept 26 Hyundai Motor's South
Korean labour union staged its first full nationwide strike in
12 years on Monday over stalled wage talks, putting the
automaker's earnings and sales targets at risk.
The full-day walkout came after a series of partial
stoppages since July at the automaker's factories across South
Korea, its biggest manufacturing base which produces nearly 40
percent of its vehicles sold globally last year.
The disruption, led by union boss Park You-ki, has led to
lost production of 114,000 vehicles worth 2.5 trillion won
($2.26 billion) as of Monday, the biggest strike-related output
loss for the automaker in terms of value of vehicles.
The union plans to stage a partial strike for the remainder
of this week and stoppages could continue into next week
depending on the company's response, union spokesman Jang
Chang-yeal said.
"This year's strike is lasting longer than expected. The
third-quarter earnings should disappoint," Samsung Securities
auto analyst Eim Eun-young said, also citing weak domestic
demand.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with Kia
Motors, said in a statement it was "obviously
disappointed" with any halt in production and was continuing to
work with the union to resolve the dispute.
Hyundai Motor shares ended down 1.1 percent at 140,500 won,
compared with a 0.3 percent fall on the broader market.
Hyundai Motor's unionised workers in South Korea last month
overwhelmingly voted down a tentative wage deal which was less
generous than last year's package.
PROLONGED STRIKE
Trade Minister Joo Hyung-hwan urged Hyundai Motor's union to
resolve the dispute, saying the strike would "throw cold water
on the exports recovery".
He said India overtook South Korea as the world's
fifth-biggest car producing country from January to July this
year, adding that rigid industrial relations and higher wages
would worsen the competitiveness of the domestic car industry.
Hyundai posted its tenth consecutive quarterly profit fall
in the April-to-June period, hit by an emerging-market downturn
and its failure to tap into strong global demand for sport
utility vehicles.
Analysts expect Hyundai Motor to post weaker-than-expected
profits for the third quarter, hit by the strike and slowing
domestic demand after a cut in excise tax expired in June.
Hyundai and Kia Motors were expected to see global sales
slip 0.6 percent to about 7.96 million vehicles this year, below
their targets of 8.13 million vehicles, NH Investment &
Securities analyst Cho Soo-hong said.
Hyundai Motor has been hit by strikes in all but four of the
union's 29-year history.
($1 = 1,107.1300 won)
