SEOUL Oct 12 Hyundai Motor reached
a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union on
Wednesday, a union official told Reuters, after the automaker's
worst-ever industrial strike disrupted output at its key
domestic production base.
The agreement is subject to a vote by almost 50,000 union
members, who had rejected an earlier deal in August because of
smaller pay rises.
The union has held 24 rounds of full-scale or partial strike
action since July 19, preventing the automaker from making
131,851 vehicles worth more than 2.9 trillion won ($2.60
billion), the government said last week.
