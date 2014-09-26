SEOUL, Sept 26 Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea decided to extend a partial strike over wages to next week, a union spokesman said on Friday, angered by the $10 billion bid to buy a plot of land in Seoul.

The union will stage a partial strike from Monday through Thursday, he said.

The Hyundai-led group - which includes sister firms Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Mobis Co - made the record $10 billion bid for land to house a headquarters, hotel and car theme park complex, more than triple the property's appraised amount.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)