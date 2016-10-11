SEOUL Oct 11 The union that represents most workers at Hyundai Motor Co's South Korea factories plans to resume wage talks with management on Wednesday after months of strikes in the automaker's worst-ever industrial dispute, disrupting output at its key domestic production base.

The decision, made during a meeting of negotiators at the union that represents nearly 50,000 workers, came as the government threatened to intervene to suspend strike action, criticising the union for walkouts despite what Seoul said were relatively high wages at the automaker.

"We will try to reach a tentative wage deal tomorrow," a union spokesman told Reuters. The spokesman said any decision on whether to extend strike action would depend on the outcome of the talks.

A Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said she couldn't offer immediate comment on the union's move.

The union has held 24 rounds of full-scale or partial strike action since July 19, preventing the automaker from making 131,851 vehicles worth more than 2.9 trillion won ($2.60 billion), the government said last week. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)