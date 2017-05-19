SEOUL May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.

Maeil Business Newspaper said on Thursday that Hyundai Motor and other affiliates will hold board meetings next week to discuss the plan on the holding company structure, citing investment banking sources.

The report is "not true," the automaker said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)