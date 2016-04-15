(Corrects paragraph 2 sales target to 8.13 mln, not 8.01 mln)

SEOUL, April 15 The chairman of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, Chung Mong-koo, said on Friday the affiliated South Korean automakers are on track to achieve their combined annual sales growth target despite a first-quarter drop of 6 percent.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, which together rank fifth in global vehicle sales, are targeting a 1.5 percent sales rise this year to 8.13 million vehicles, compared with the global industry's projected growth of 2.9 percent.

In January-March, combined sales dropped to 1.81 million vehicles, hit by a lacklustre performance in China and other emerging markets. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)