SEOUL Feb 5 Hyundai Motor will in
March unveil the first major makeover of its top-selling Tucson
sports utility vehicle in six years in a bid to revive growth in
key markets like Europe and the United States where SUV sales
are now strong.
The debut follows what analysts say was a sluggish start
last year for the South Korean automaker's flagship Sonata sedan
in the U.S. and Korean markets. Hyundai, which with affiliate
Kia Motors is the world's fifth largest automaker, is also
facing stiff competition from Japanese firms as the yen weakens.
Last year, Hyundai lost market share in both Europe and the
United States. Analysts said the company needs to offer
customers more options in the SUV segment, which has become
especially popular as oil prices plunged.
"The new model should help lift Hyundai sales, but market
conditions are tough now. Differentiating the Tucson from the
rest of the pack will be challenging," said Ryu Yen-wha, an
analyst at IM Investment & Securities.
Hyundai's U.S. sales inched up 1 percent in January from a
year earlier, lagging the market's 14 percent gain, which was
fuelled by sales of SUVs and trucks. Hyundai is optimistic about
the prospects of the relaunched Tucson, which is expected to
ride the global SUV boom, a spokesman said.
Tucson, a compact SUV, is Hyundai's top selling vehicle in
western Europe and is also one of its biggest sellers in China,
the United States and South Korea, its top three markets.
On Tuesday, Hyundai unveiled a teaser video in which chief
designer Peter Schreyer introduced a sketch of the new model
ahead of its March 3rd debut at the Geneva auto show.
Hyundai's growth prospects have been clouded by declines in
the rouble, which cuts its earnings from major market Russia,
and the weaker yen. These concerns have fuelled investor anger
triggered by the company's purchase of a $10 billion Seoul
property last year for three times its appraised price.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral
Fahmy)