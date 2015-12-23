(Add details of the deal, background)

* Union members to vote on the accord on Monday

* If approved, Hyundai would avert more walkouts

SEOUL, Dec 24 Hyundai Motor has reached a tentative deal on pay with its South Korean labour union, potentially avoiding major production losses at its biggest manufacturing base.

The agreement is subject to a vote by about 48,000 union members on Monday.

Management has agreed to raise basic monthly pay by 4.2 percent, or 85,000 won ($73), give workers 20 company shares and make bonus and incentives payments worth four times the basic wage plus 4 million won.

The proposed accord also includes reducing daily production hours from 17 to 16, beginning next year.

Workers have gone on strike on four days since the annual wage talks started in June, leading to a lost output of 10,900 vehicles, two-thirds of last year's.

More stoppages threatened to do further damage to Hyundai's earnings, with the company having posted its seventh consecutive fall in quarterly profits in the July-September period. ($1 = 1,172.5600 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)