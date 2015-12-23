(Add details of the deal, background)
* Union members to vote on the accord on Monday
* If approved, Hyundai would avert more walkouts
SEOUL, Dec 24 Hyundai Motor has
reached a tentative deal on pay with its South Korean labour
union, potentially avoiding major production losses at its
biggest manufacturing base.
The agreement is subject to a vote by about 48,000 union
members on Monday.
Management has agreed to raise basic monthly pay by 4.2
percent, or 85,000 won ($73), give workers 20 company shares and
make bonus and incentives payments worth four times the basic
wage plus 4 million won.
The proposed accord also includes reducing daily production
hours from 17 to 16, beginning next year.
Workers have gone on strike on four days since the annual
wage talks started in June, leading to a lost output of 10,900
vehicles, two-thirds of last year's.
More stoppages threatened to do further damage to Hyundai's
earnings, with the company having posted its seventh consecutive
fall in quarterly profits in the July-September period.
($1 = 1,172.5600 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)