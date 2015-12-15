SEOUL Dec 15 The labour union of South Korean
car maker Hyundai Motor Co will go on a partial
strike on Wednesday in accordance with directives from the
Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), South Korea's
Yonhap news agency reported.
Hyundai's unionised workers in South Korea will strike for
four hours, Yonhap reported on Tuesday citing instructions
issued by the union leadership to members. Hyundai Motor did not
immediately comment, while the labour union could not be
immediately reached for comment.
KCTU, the more strident of the country's umbrella labour
groups, has called for a "general strike" on Wednesday to
protest against the government's labour reform policy and for
more protest rallies for Saturday.
The Hyundai Motor union is part of the umbrella group.
The federation has frequently issued calls for general
strikes in recent years, although the only significant action
taken has been rotating work stoppages at locations where
unionised labour is highly organised.
The group was behind a large and violent rally last month
involving more than 60,000 demonstrators, some of whom used
steel pipes and clashed with police.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)