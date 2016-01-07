DETROIT Jan 7 Hyundai Motor Co said
on Thursday it will begin production of the Santa Fe Sport model
at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant in the early summer as it
seeks to increase supply for the hot-selling crossover SUV
segment of the U.S. market.
The Santa Fe Sport, a five-passenger crossover model, will
be one of three models made at the plant, joining the Sonata and
Elantra sedans.
Production targets for the three models will be determined
in the coming months, but the plant's capacity will remain at
400,000 vehicles a year, the company said in a statement issued
on Thursday.
