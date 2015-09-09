SEOUL, Sept 10 Hyundai Motor's union
workers in South Korea, unable to reach a deal in annual talks
on wages and on the company's efforts to reform its pay
structure, have voted to authorise a strike, a union spokesman
said early on Thursday.
Unless a deal is reached, the union can go on strike as
early as Sept. 14, although the union and company management
agreed to resume negotiations later on Thursday, union spokesman
Hwang Ki-tae said.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for
comment early on Thursday.
Hyundai Motor workers in South Korea have gone on strike in
each of the previous three years.
Of Hyundai's 48,585 union members in South Korea, 69.75
percent voted to authorise a strike, according to Hwang. Of
votes cast, 77.94 percent were in favour of a strike, he said.
(Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)