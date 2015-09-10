* Talks to continue on Thursday
SEOUL, Sept 10 Hyundai Motor's union
workers in South Korea have voted to authorise a strike after
failing to reach a deal in annual wage talks and on reforms to
its pay structure.
Workers could go on strike as early as Sept. 14, although
the union and company management agreed to resume negotiations
later on Thursday, union spokesman Hwang Ki-tae said.
The vote took place amid the company's efforts to revamp its
seniority-based pay system and to adopt a so-called peak wage
system that would enable employees to extend their careers but
earn lower wages as they near retirement.
"We look forward to continuing our discussions to reach an
agreement as soon as possible," a Hyundai Motor spokesman said
in a statement.
Hyundai Motor shares were up about 0.6 percent in early
trade, outperforming the broader market, which declined.
Strikes over wages are a near-annual occurrence at Hyundai
Motor, which with affiliate Kia Motors Corp is the
world's fifth-largest automaker.
Around 70 percent of Hyundai's 48,585 South Korean union
members approved the potential industrial action, Hwang said.
The union is seeking a 7.84 percent rise in monthly basic
wages, as well as bonuses equivalent to 30 percent of the
automaker's 2014 net profit for distribution to workers and
in-house contractors.
One contentious issue is the union's call for including
regular bonuses in base wages used to calculate overtime
allowances and other payments, as well as severance pay.
A South Korean court in January rejected the demand in the
case of most Hyundai Motor workers, a win for the automaker,
which is concerned about rising labour costs in its home market.
Hyundai Motor workers have appealed the decision.
On Monday, Hyundai Motor and Kia employees held a media
conference denouncing plans to cut wages of senior workers under
the new wage system that the South Korean government is
encouraging as a way to enable companies to hire more entry
level workers as the country's official retirement age rises.
Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor proposed basing wages on
merit not seniority, which the union opposes.
