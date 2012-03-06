March 6 Hyundai Capital Services on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HYUNDAI CAPITAL SERVICES AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 09/13/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.629 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.575 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A