Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
SEOUL, March 23 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Friday that it had won a 1.11 trillion won ($982.74 million) order to reconstruct and upgrade an expressway in Qatar.
The South Korean builder said that it secured the project from Qatar's Public Works Authority. ($1 = 1129.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.