SEOUL, March 26 Hyundai Motor group
chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign a preliminary deal on
Thursday to build the automaker's fourth auto manufacturing
plant in Chongqing, China, the company said.
A source also told Reuters on Wednesday that Hyundai's China
joint venture may invest about 1 trillion Korean won ($926.48
million) in the planned factory, with production slated to start
in early 2016.
The source, who has a direct knowledge of the matter, also
said the plant would have an annual production capacity of
300,000 vehicles.
($1 = 1079.3500 Korean won)
