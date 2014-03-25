SEOUL, March 26 Hyundai Motor group chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign a preliminary deal on Thursday to build the automaker's fourth auto manufacturing plant in Chongqing, China, the company said.

A source also told Reuters on Wednesday that Hyundai's China joint venture may invest about 1 trillion Korean won ($926.48 million) in the planned factory, with production slated to start in early 2016.

The source, who has a direct knowledge of the matter, also said the plant would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. ($1 = 1079.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)