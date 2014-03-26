(Corrects to show that this would be Hyundai's fourth plant in
China, not in Chongqing)
SEOUL, March 26 Hyundai Motor group
chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign a preliminary deal on
Thursday to build the automaker's fourth auto manufacturing
plant in China, the company said.
A source also told Reuters on Wednesday that Hyundai's China
joint venture may invest about 1 trillion Korean won ($926.48
million) in the planned factory in Chongqing, with production
slated to start in early 2016.
The source, who has a direct knowledge of the matter, also
said the plant would have an annual production capacity of
300,000 vehicles.
($1 = 1079.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen
Coates)