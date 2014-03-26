* Hyundai says to sign deal on Chongqing plant on Thursday
* Hyundai JV may invest 1 trillion won in new factory -
source
* Hyundai hopes to start production at plant in early 2016 -
source
* Analysts expect Hyundai, Kia to build more plants in
China, U.S.
* Hyundai shares jump over 4 pct
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, March 26 Hyundai Motor Co
plans to build its fourth plant in China for about 1 trillion
won ($926.48 million) and start production in early 2016, a
source said, in its first major overseas expansion in more than
two years.
Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp are
betting the facility in Chongqing will protect their share of
the world's biggest car market, which accounted for more than a
fifth of their global vehicle sales last year.
"Considering China's future demand growth outlook, we need
to build a new plant to maintain our stable market share of 10
percent in China," Hyundai said in a statement on Wednesday.
The move signals the end of a period of consolidation for
the world's fifth-biggest automaker, which has been focusing on
improving quality rather than expanding capacity in a bid to
avoid the sort of recalls that have dogged Toyota Motor Corp
.
Analysts expect Hyundai or Kia to consider additional
production facilities in the United States, China and other
countries to address a capacity shortage and defend market share
from rivals such as Volkswagen, General Motors
and Nissan Motor, which are aggressively
boosting capacity in China.
"They are expected to build more plants in China to keep up
with market growth," said Ko Tae-bong, an auto analyst at Hi
Investment & Securities.
"I also carefully expect Hyundai to build a new plant in the
United States as it is physically impossible to further expand
production due to capacity constraints."
Group chairman Chung Mong-koo will sign a preliminary deal
on Thursday with the government of Chongqing city, in
southwestern China, Hyundai said. Hyundai already has three
plants in Beijing with its joint venture with Beijing Automotive
Industry Holding Co Ltd.
The plant will bring Hyundai and Kia's total China capacity
to 2.3 million vehicles a year from a projected two million at
the end of 2014, Hyundai said.
Funds for the facility will come from the joint venture and
it will aim to start production in early 2016, according to the
source who has direct knowledge of the matter.
"The plan is subject to approval from China's central
government ... Hyundai looks to break ground on the factory this
year, and expedite it as the project has been delayed," said the
source, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the
matter.
Hyundai shares jumped 4.5 percent to 243,000 Korean won,
their highest level in more than two weeks, beating the wider
market's 1.2 percent rise as of 0521 GMT.
CHINA BRIGHT SPOT
The last time Hyundai or Kia announced a new factory project
was in late 2011, when Kia unveiled a plan to build a third
China facility. That plant will be completed early this year.
China is a bright spot for Hyundai, which has been grappling
with lacklustre sales in the United States and Europe.
The Asian giant was the biggest market for Hyundai and Kia
last year, which saw their combined sales jump 18 percent to
1.58 million vehicles.
Those sales should rise 8 percent to 1.7 million vehicles
this year as the new Kia plant comes online. Hyundai also plans
to start production at a new commercial car plant in Sichuan
province this year.
Global carmakers including Ford Motor Co and
Volkswagen are stepping up investment in China's hinterland,
where rising personal income is fuelling car sales.
In 2012, Ford announced it would invest $600 million to make
more cars at its plant in Chongqing, and GM unveiled plans to
build a $1 billion auto assembly plant in the city.
The focus on Chongqing comes as car markets in China's
coastal cities grow increasingly crowded and vulnerable to
restrictive government policies.
On Wednesday, China's eastern city of Hangzhou started
restricting car sales, joining major cities including Shanghai
and Beijing in the fight against pollution and traffic jams.
($1 = 1079.3500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Stephen
Coates)