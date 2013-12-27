SEOUL Dec 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp on Friday named powertrain head Kim Hae-jin as new president of their joint research and development division, replacing Kwon Moon-shik who had resigned over quality issues.

Kim will report to the R&D division's vice chairman, Yang Woong-chul.

Kim's predecessor Kwon resigned last month after a year in the position to take responsibility for a series of quality issues, Hyundai said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)