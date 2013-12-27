* Appointment follows resignation of previous chief over
quality issues
* New president formerly managed R&D quality control
* Tasked with restoring companies' image after massive
recalls
SEOUL, Dec 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have named
a new president of their joint research and development
division, a month after the previous chief resigned over quality
issues.
Kim Hae-jin, 56, was head of the development of engines and
transmission and previously managed R&D quality control.
He is tasked with helping restore the car makers'
reputations after predecessor Kwon Moon-shik resigned to take
responsibility for a series of quality issues after just a year
in charge.
Hyundai and Kia, which share parts and platforms, recalled
nearly 1.7 million vehicles in the United States in April
because of potential faults in brake switches. They recalled
another 600,000 vehicles in South Korea in September because of
the same issues.
The R&D appointment "is aimed at solidifying our quality
management," Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement on Friday.
Market watchers say Kim will need to speed up efforts to
expand the companies' range of fuel-efficient diesel and hybrid
engines to fend off imports in South Korea.
Overseas, Hyundai is preparing to start selling its
hydrogen-fueled Tucson crossover next year in the United States,
where rival Nissan Motor Co Ltd has been pushing
battery-powered electric cars.
"Hyundai has been a market follower, and has brought their
technology to the levels of overseas rivals. But this is not
enough," said Cho Chul, a researcher at the Korea Institute for
Industrial Economics & Trade.
"Hyundai needs to become a trend-setter, and to do that, R&D
plays a crucial role... Hyundai needs to further increase its
R&D budget."
Hyundai spent 1.63 trillion won ($1.54 billion) on R&D last
year, or 1.9 percent of revenue, according to its annual report.
In contrast, BMW AG spent 3.99 billion euros ($5.47
billion), or 5.2 percent.
($1 = 1059.2500 Korean won)
($1 = 0.7303 euros)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)