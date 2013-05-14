BEIJING May 14 Hyundai Motor Co and
its affiliate Kia Motors Corp are recalling a
further 110,000 cars in China as part of a worldwide fix for a
faulty brake light switch which began in the United States last
month.
Hyundai and Kia are recalling almost 1.9 million cars in the
United States and are also taking action in Canada and South
Korea.
Hyundai on Monday recalled nearly 122,000 ix35 sport-utility
vehicles produced in China with local partner BAIC.
The latest recalls were posted on the website of China's
General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Quarantine.
A spokeswoman for Seoul-based Hyundai said it was not clear
how many vehicles would be affected by recalls as the companies
were still working with safety authorities in different markets
around the world to correct the problem.
China's quality watchdog did not say how many complaints
Hyundai and Kia received about the problems, or whether there
were reports of accidents or casualties as a result of the
defects.
U.S. safety regulators said the malfunctioning switch could
fail to activate stop lights or fail to deactivate the cruise
control when the brake pedal was depressed.
It could also interfere with the push-button start feature,
prevent the gear shift from being moved out of park or might
allow a driver to move out of park without applying the brake,
according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
