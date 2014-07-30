DETROIT, July 30 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor Co will recall about 883,000 Sonata mid-sized
sedans in the United States and Puerto Rico because a
potentially defective transmission-shift cable could increase
the risk of a crash.
The recall affects certain Sonata cars from model years 2011
to 2014, in which the transmission-shift cable could detach from
the shift-lever pin, causing the gear selection not to match the
indicated gear, according to documents posted Wednesday by U.S.
safety regulators.
That would cause the cars to move in an unintended or
unexpected direction, the documents by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said.
The automaker identified 1,171 warranty claims and seven
incidents related to this issue, the documents said.
Hyundai officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A driver may put the car in 'park,' when in fact it is not
in park, potentially leading it to roll away.
Dealers will inspect and repair the connection between the
shift cable and shift lever at no cost, as needed, the documents
said.
Hyundai expects owners will begin to be notified of the
recall by mail during the third quarter.
Of the affected vehicles, about 880,000 were sold in the
United States and the rest in Puerto Rico, according to the
NHTSA documents.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)