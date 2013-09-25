SEOUL, Sept 25 Hyundai Motor and its
affiliate Kia Motors said they are recalling about
660,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix a faulty brake switch,
with further recalls in other countries possible.
The recall, which involves models such as Hyundai's Genesis
and Azera large-size sedans and Kia's Forte compact, extends a
problem that has already affected over two million cars and is
the largest in South Korea since the current recall system was
introduced here in 2003, the transport ministry said.
In April, Hyundai and Kia, which together rank fifth in
global auto sales, recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles in
the United States because of the same issue, triggering a series
of smaller recalls in other markets such as Korea and China.
"We plan to carry out additional recalls in other countries
in accordance with their regulations and systems," Hyundai said
in a statement, adding the total size is yet to be finalised.
A Kia spokesman said the automaker is considering recalls in
other countries regarding brake switch problems, without
elaborating.
The latest recall, which comes after recalls of over 160,000
vehicles in April in South Korea, is a blow to the reputation of
Hyundai and Kia on their home turf, where the dominant players
are struggling to fend off challenges from imported rivals.
In today's move, the pair are recalling a total of 662,519
models produced between 2007 and 2011 to replace potentially
malfunctioning brake switches that could fail to activate stop
lamps, or fail to deactivate cruise control when the brake pedal
was depressed, among other problems, the ministry said. A total
of 15 Hyundai and Kia models are affected.
Hyundai Motor shares ended down 0.5 percent and Kia shares
fell 2.1 percent in the wider market that went down 0.5
percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)