SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's Hyundai Motor posted a 38 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, slightly missing forecasts, as it continued to outperform in overseas markets such as the United States and Europe.

Hyundai, which ranks fifth in global auto sales together with affiliate Kia Motors, posted a 2.0 trillion won ($1.8 billion) net profit for October-December, compared with a consensus forecast of 2.26 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That is up from 1.45 trillion won in net profit a year earlier and from 1.92 trillion won in the third quarter.

Its competitive pricing, helped by the weak South Korean currency, as well as its features and styling have appealed to value-seeking consumers, while its Japanese rivals suffered from the strong yen and supply issues caused by Thailand's floods and last year's earthquake.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 23 percent last year, far outperforming the wider market's 11 percent fall.