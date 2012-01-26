SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
posted a 38 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday, slightly missing forecasts, as it continued to
outperform in overseas markets such as the United States and
Europe.
Hyundai, which ranks fifth in global auto sales together
with affiliate Kia Motors, posted a 2.0 trillion won
($1.8 billion) net profit for October-December, compared with a
consensus forecast of 2.26 trillion won from Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
That is up from 1.45 trillion won in net profit a year
earlier and from 1.92 trillion won in the third quarter.
Its competitive pricing, helped by the weak South Korean
currency, as well as its features and styling have
appealed to value-seeking consumers, while its Japanese rivals
suffered from the strong yen and supply issues caused by
Thailand's floods and last year's earthquake.
Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 23 percent last year, far
outperforming the wider market's 11 percent fall.