By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korean auto giant Hyundai
Motor Co posted a modest profit gain following third
consecutive quarters of decline as strong sales in China and
Brazil countered lacklustre performances at home and in the
United States.
The 3.9 percent year-on-year growth in the quarter ended
September puts Hyundai Motor on a recovery track, although
rising competition and a firming local currency are obstacles
that it would still have to overcome.
Hyundai Motor, once a stellar performer in the global auto
industry, has seen its U.S. market share shrink as a weaker yen
gives Japanese cars a leg-up. The South Korean firm is
also being squeezed by the growing popularity of BMW
and Volkswagen models in its home market in the wake
of bilateral trade deals.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors Corp, said on Thursday net
profit rose to 2.3 trillion won ($2.18 billion) in
July-September. That was slightly above an average forecast of
2.17 trillion won, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were helped by increased output in Brazil and China
after Hyundai Motor set up new factories there. It also
benefited from anti-Japan sentiment that broke out last year in
China, the world's biggest auto market, after a diplomatic row
with Japan over disputed islands.
Analysts expect Hyundai Motor's earnings to rebound in the
fourth quarter. Its profit a year earlier was hammered by a
costly recall in the United States.
That rebound will set the stage for a moderate recovery next
year driven by new models such as Sonata and the Genesis. But
Hyundai Motor warned that uncertainties in the global economy
could still spoil the show.
"The global vehicle market will grow less than expected in
the fourth quarter, because of a delay in the recovery of U.S,
and other advanced economies, and concerns about slowing demand
in emerging markets," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor has also been knocked by unfavourable currency
movements. The South Korean won has strengthened about 13
percent against the yen so far this year, giving Japanese rivals
a bigger competitive edge.
U.S. INCENTIVES
Hyundai Motor increased sales incentives in the United
States and South Korea in the third quarter to woo customers
away from rivals and to boost demand for its aging models,
analysts say.
U.S. incentive spending jumped 76 percent to $1,926 per sale
in September from a year earlier, although that is lower than
the industry average of $2,363 per vehicle, according to auto
information provider Edmunds.com.
Hyundai plans to launch a new, significantly redesigned
version of its Genesis large car and a revamped Sonata mid-sized
sedan in the U.S. next year.
"With important 2014 redesigns of the Genesis and Sonata
coming, Hyundai can expect a reduction in incentives,"
Edmunds.com analyst Jeremy Acevedo said in an emailed statement
to Reuters.
Hyundai Motor shares ended down 1.9 percent to 253,500 won
in Seoul trading on Thursday after jumping 16 percent over the
past three months on hopes the upcoming models Genesis and
Sonata may help revive earnings growth.
Brokerages such as Macquarie Securities and BNP Paribas this
month raised the target share price of Hyundai Motor.
VEHICLE SHIPMENTS
Total vehicle shipments climbed 11 percent to 1.1 million in
the third quarter as labour strikes at home were offset by
increased production in China and Brazil.
Hyundai Motor will try to exceed its goal of raising global
vehicle sales by 6 percent to 4.66 million vehicles this year,
Kim said.
Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea staged partial
strikes in August and September during wage talks, but caused
less production loss compared with last year.
The union plans to select a new leader in early November to
replace the current hardline chief, who last year led the
automaker's first strike in four years.
Next year, Hyundai Motor's production capacity will grow
only 5.6 percent to 4.91 million vehicles, Kim Yeung-tae, vice
president of Hyundai Motor, said during a conference call on
Thursday. It reiterated that there is no plan to build new
factories.